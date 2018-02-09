Fire Sparks Explosion At Keys Auto Body Garage

An auto body repair garage caught fire in Keys around 8:15 a.m. Friday, according to Keys Fire Chief Yogi Cole. The business is located just west of Highway 82 on 830 Road.

There was a secondary explosion caused by the fire, Cole said.

Cole said they don't know what caused the explosion. No one was at the garage, and no firefighters were injured.

The explosion sparked a grass fire, he said.

It's the second explosion in the Cherokee County town in a short time. A house located near the Green Leaf Nursery exploded last Friday.

Helen Yost was killed and a man badly injured in that explosion.