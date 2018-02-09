Farthest photos ever taken, from nearly 4 billion miles away

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft

A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives

Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years

An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

The Utah House of Representatives says it's investigating whether a lawmaker who abruptly resigned this week used hotel rooms purchased with taxpayer money for trysts with a prostitute.

A former Virginia Tech student has pleaded no contest in the 2016 killing of a 13-year-old girl.

An Indiana-born federal judge, whose Mexican heritage Donald Trump used to paint him as biased against him in a 2016 court case because of his immigration stance, will hear arguments in a lawsuit that could block construction of a border wall with Mexico.

Oklahoma's attorney general says he was not asked by a convicted soldier or his family to support the soldier's request for a presidential pardon.

Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.

A winter storm moving across the Great Lakes that is forecast to drop about a foot of snow in some areas has closed schools and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Michigan State University will fire the former dean of its osteopathic medicine college and has suspended the radiology chairman in the wake of former sports doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing for molesting young female athletes.

The NASA spacecraft that gave us close-ups of Pluto has set a new record for the farthest photos ever taken.

US flu season, still worsening, is now as bad as the height of the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Again? Yup. While you were sleeping, Congress was shutting down the government in a familiar display of dysfunction.

(NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute via AP). This December 2017 false-color image made available by NASA in February 2018 shows KBO (Kuiper Belt object) 2012 HZ84. This image is, for now, one of the fa...

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The NASA spacecraft that gave us close-ups of Pluto has set a record for the farthest photos ever taken.

In December - while 3.79 billion miles (6.12 billion kilometers) from Earth - the New Horizons spacecraft snapped a picture of a star cluster. The photo surpassed the "Pale Blue Dot" images of Earth taken in 1990 by NASA's Voyager 1.

The images for "Pale Blue Dot" - part of a composite - were taken 3.75 billion miles (6.06 billion kilometers) away.

New Horizons took more photos as it sped deeper into the cosmos in December. These pictures show two objects in the Kuiper Belt, the so-called twilight zone on the fringes of our solar system.

NASA released the images this week.

New Horizons flew past Pluto in 2015. It's headed toward an even closer encounter with another icy world, 1 billion miles (1.6 billion kilometers) beyond Pluto, on Jan. 1, 2019. The targeted object is known as 2014 MU69; the spacecraft will pass within 2,175 miles (3,500 kilometers).

"New Horizons just couldn't be better ... we're bearing down on our flyby target," said lead scientist Alan Stern of the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado.

New Horizons is currently in electronic hibernation. Flight controllers at a Johns Hopkins University lab in Laurel, Maryland, will awaken the spacecraft in June and start getting it ready for the flyby.

The spacecraft was launched in 2006.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.