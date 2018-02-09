Police: Toddler's 2017 death being investigated as homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Toddler's 2017 death being investigated as homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City police say the death last year of a 2-year-old boy is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police said Friday that a report returned this week from the state medical examiner's office ruled Ezekiel Jones' June 7 death a homicide.

Jones was hospitalized last year with burns to his lower body, and officers responded to the scene because of the nature of the child's injuries. Jones died about two weeks later due to a brain bleed.

No arrests have been made.

Police said investigators will present their findings in the case to the district attorney, who will decide whether to file charges.

