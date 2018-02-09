Bartlesville Police Investigate Robbery Of Credit Union

Bartlesville Police say the OK Federal Credit Union was robbed Friday afternoon at about 2 p.m. when a man slipped the teller a note saying he had a gun and demanded money.

The teller told police that no weapon was actually ever seen. No one was injured at the credit union, which is located at 3900 SE Adams Road.

The suspect, who was in his 40s, was wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt that had some sort of 'racing style logos' on it. He had on a dark hat and sunglasses, police said.

The suspect left the bank and got into a brown and tan early-2000 model Ford pickup. He reportedly was last seen driving south on Adams Road toward Adams Blvd.

Detectives are processing the scene at this time. If anyone has information or may have witnessed the incident please contact the Police at 918-338-4001 or you may call crime stoppers and remain anonymous.