Tulsa To Treat Roads Ahead Of Winter Weather

A winter weather advisory takes effect at midnight for parts of Green Country.



The City of Tulsa has a plan in place to keep the streets clear.

The Maintenance Manager said a couple of brine trucks will hit the streets Friday starting at 9 p.m.

They will pre-treat bridges, hills and overpasses with a water and salt mixture.

They will work overnight until 6 a.m. Saturday.

"The way it looks right now, I anticipate that we're able to attack it with just the brine only," said Street Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell. "If there is issues, we can always call someone in to help."

The City said 35 additional workers will be on standby Friday evening in case streets need to be treated.