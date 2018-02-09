Walmart, CVS Among Those Involved In Cherokee Nation Lawsuit

The fight continues between the Cherokee Nation and opioid manufacturers, distributors, and retailers.

The tribe re-filed its case in Sequoyah County District Court.

8/18/2017 Related Story: Cherokee Nation Says Opioid Lawsuit Belongs In Tribal Court

The lawsuit names Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and other major drug distributors.

The Cherokee Nation is accusing them of failing to prevent illegally prescribed opioids from getting into the wrong hands.

The distributors deny any wrong-doing.