Tulsa Man Stabs Teenager Several Times, Police Say - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Stabs Teenager Several Times, Police Say

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man released from prison seven months ago is back behind bars.

Officers arrested Arthur Carlson for assault after they say he stabbed a teenage boy several times.

This all started with a small get-together when they invited some friends over but as sometimes happens, those friends invite other friends and then some people show up you don't know that well and that's when the trouble happens.

The party ended with 17-year-old Zane Snow in the ICU in critical condition, after surgery because of several stab wounds.

"It was pretty crazy," said Zane’s brother Eric Searcy. 

Eric and his wife and two kids and his wife's brother and mother live at the house. 

Eric said Arthur Carlson showed up at the party, a man he'd never met. He said a guy with Arthur was drunk and belligerent so they asked him to leave.

"Arthur was calm and saying, chill out, we're at these people's house," said Eric. 

Eric said the drunk guy got into Eric's truck by mistake. He said while they were struggling to get the guy out of his truck, Arthur started punching Zane.

"I break them up and tell Zane to get in the house and telling them they need to go, shutting everything down and that's when his mom realized he'd been stabbed," Eric said. 

Police later arrested Arthur for the assault and he bonded out of jail immediately, then DOC got involved because Arthur had gone to prison for a 2013 rape. 

9/9/2013 Related Story: Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Charged With Rape

He served two and half years but is still on a suspended sentence for the next 17 years. So, Carlson was put back in jail, this time, with no bond.

"Zane's take on this is he wants him to go to jail for life, he's like, this dude tried to kill me," said Eric. 

Arthur's previous attorney said no one has identified Arthur as the one who did the stabbing and Arthur denies he stabbed anyone. 

He said Arthur's nose was smashed and bleeding and all he was trying to do was break up a fight and get his friend out of there.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.