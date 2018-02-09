Tulsa Crews Battle Interstate Semi Fire

A driver is safe after his semi-truck caught fire Friday evening.

Crews responded to I-44 near the 21st Street exit around 5:30 p.m. to find that the truck was shooting smoke nearly 100 feet in the air.

The driver told firefighters that he had a mechanical issue in his cab and pulled over.

He said he noticed a glow from the dash and once he got out of the truck, saw that it was on fire.

Firefighters say the tractor trailer is a total loss.

Reports say there was a diesel leak from the cab that the hazardous material team is taking care of.

No injuries were reported.