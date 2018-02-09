Tulsa Crews Battle Interstate Semi Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Crews Battle Interstate Semi Fire

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A driver is safe after his semi-truck caught fire Friday evening. 

Crews responded to I-44 near the 21st Street exit around 5:30 p.m. to find that the truck was shooting smoke nearly 100 feet in the air. 

The driver told firefighters that he had a mechanical issue in his cab and pulled over. 

He said he noticed a glow from the dash and once he got out of the truck, saw that it was on fire. 

Firefighters say the tractor trailer is a total loss.

Reports say there was a diesel leak from the cab that the hazardous material team is taking care of. 

No injuries were reported. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
