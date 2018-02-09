Man In Critical Condition After 3-Wheeler Motorcycle Wreck

A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Friday night.

Crews responded to Harvard and Admiral where they say a car pulled out in front of a 3-wheeled motorcycle rider.

The man on the 3-wheeler was northbound on Harvard when a woman driving southbound turned left in front of him, reports say.

Reports say the man was unable to stop before crashing into the car.

He was taken to St. John hospital in critical condition.

Reports say he was not wearing a helmet.