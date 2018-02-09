GBI: Suspect became combative; both sides started shooting

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off with sports car on top

An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft

A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives

Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years

An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

An entrepreneurial couple has teed off a new way of getting to downtown Cincinnati entertainment spots: golf cart rides.

Last month's bogus ballistic missile alert in Hawaii and a tsunami foul-up this week have highlighted trouble spots in the system that warns Americans about dangerous weather and other emergencies.

A Northern California school district is investigating the display of a controversial science fair project that some students, parents and staff say is racially insensitive.

A world champion swimmer's allegations that a U.S. Olympic coach sexually abused her as a minor marks the latest scandal for the U.S. governing body for swimming.

A county near Chicago has recorded four deaths related to moving snow in the 48 hours following a major winter storm.

Billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr. was remembered Saturday inside a University of Utah basketball arena bearing his name as a generous and kind man devoted to his faith, family and community.

Westerville police have confirmed that two of its officers were fatally shot Saturday in this Columbus suburb; suspect is in custody.

Billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr. is being remembered during a funeral in Salt Lake City as a humble and kind man who was devoted to family, community and church.

Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posed for a selfie with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and talked up ties between their two countries on the last day of his 3-day swing through California.

(AP Photo/Jeff Martin). Authorities investigate the scene where multiple law enforcement officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Locust Grove, Ga. WSB-TV, citing the Henry County Sheriff's Office, report...

By JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (AP) - As police tried to serve an arrest warrant at a home outside of Atlanta, the criminal suspect became combative and both sides started shooting, resulting in the death of an officer and the suspect, authorities said.

Locust Grove Police Officer Chase Maddox died of a gunshot wound to the head Friday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement, citing results of an autopsy conducted Saturday. The autopsy showed Maddox, 26, had been shot three times.

The suspect, Tierre Guthrie, 39, also died. An autopsy showed that he was shot four times, with two wounds to the chest.

Two Henry County sheriff's deputies were wounded. One was released from the hospital and a second was in stable condition after surgery.

Gunfire broke out as the officers were serving an arrest warrant at Guthrie's home in Locust Grove, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, the GBI said. Guthrie was wanted for failing to appear in court for traffic violations.

"Guthrie became combative and escalated the situation," the agency said in a statement late Friday night. The deputies called Locust Grove police for backup, and Maddox arrived within minutes. "A fight ensued resulting in Guthrie and the officers firing their weapons," the GBI said.

Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer wouldn't say on Friday who fired first.

The death of Maddox, who had been with the department since he was 22, and the deputies' wounding, have left residents of this city of about 6,000 people in shock.

The fallen officer's wife is expecting the couple's second baby.

"We just need a lot of prayers for (him) and his wife and the baby that's coming into this world without a daddy because of somebody ..." Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price said, choking up during an interview Friday.

The GBI identified the wounded deputies as Michael D. Corley and Ralph Sidwell "Sid" Callaway. Bureau spokeswoman Nelly Miles said Corley had been released from the hospital and Callaway was in stable condition Friday night after surgery. Miles referred questions about his condition Saturday to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, which didn't immediately respond to a telephone message.

Guthrie's neighbor told WSB-TV that he was a father of three young boys and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Dory Kissner, who lives across the street, said she was the one who called 911.

"I looked out the window and saw (one of the officers) running away going, 'Ouch,ouch,ouch,' and feeling himself for wounds," Kissner said.

She said none of the three children inside the house was injured.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.