911 Caller Turns From Victim To Suspect, Police Say

A Payne County woman called 911, saying she was in danger, but when police got there, she was the one who got arrested.

Stillwater police said Leslie Turner claimed she was strangled by her boyfriend, but officers say, it turns out, that man was actually the victim.

Officers said they found no sign that Leslie Turner had been attacked. However, her boyfriend was bleeding from a stab wound, despite what she told dispatchers.

Police said they found alcohol around the house, and that the couple has a history of domestic calls.

Court documents show Turner appeared to be intoxicated and her boyfriend had a wound from a steak knife in his pelvis.

"They've had some issues in the past, and he made reference to some false allegations made against him possibly. I'm sure he was doing it to protect himself and his best interest," said Sgt. Kyle Bruce.

We understand her boyfriend's injuries are minor.

Turner now faces a charge of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.