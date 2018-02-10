Frigid, Windy Saturday

Off-and-on freezing drizzle could lead to some slick spots across Green Country on this frigid and windy Saturday.



Patches of very light precipitation in the form of freezing drizzle will continue through the day, with some lulls in the precipitation at times. Amounts will remain very light – we’re talking a glaze of ice in most locations – but that is enough to accumulate on elevated surfaces. Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to becoming slick at times today, so just use a little extra caution while you’re driving!



In addition to freezing drizzle, it will be a bitterly cold day. Temperatures look to hold in the 20s throughout our Saturday across northeast Oklahoma, and with gusty north winds will see those wind chills in the teens and single digits at times. It’s definitely a great day to stay inside and stay warm!



An additional round of light precipitation is expected to form later this evening into tonight. This will bring a glaze or so of ice accumulation to southeast Oklahoma. Closer to Tulsa and north of Tulsa, we’ll see this likely fall as a light sleet/snow mix tonight, with snow more likely across southeast Kansas. A dusting to a half-inch of snow accumulation is possible across southeast Kansas by early Sunday morning, but accumulation of snow is unlikely for the rest of us.



The cold air continues all weekend, but things get a little better on Sunday! We may get a bit of sunshine by afternoon, which should help us nudge just above freezing into the mid 30s Sunday afternoon.



Gear up for another crazy roller coaster ride next week! Temperatures will start to warm quickly next week with 40s on Monday, 50s on Tuesday, and 60s returning for Valentine’s Day!



Yet another cold front is due to arrive sometime late Thursday across Green Country, and that will bring the chillier air back. After 60s in the middle of the week, we’ll return to 30s and 40s by week’s end, along with another chance for precipitation.



Keep our free News On 6 weather app handy to keep track of radar and to get the latest alerts for your area throughout the day. We’ll keep you advised!