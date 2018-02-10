Authorities donating overdose-reversing drug to sheriffs

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma authorities are donating an overdose-reversing drug to sheriffs and deputies in each of the state's 77 counties to stem the rise in opioid-related deaths.

The drug, called Narcan, helps reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and is used by hundreds of police officers, firefighters, hospitals and other law enforcement agencies across the U.S.

The Oklahoma Sheriff's Association, state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and attorney general announced the donation this week. The Norman Transcript reports the donation is worth about $150,000.

Terri White, commissioner of the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services department, said at least one person in Oklahoma dies daily from an opioid-related overdose.

White says her department has trained thousands of law enforcement officials from nearly 180 agencies to properly administer Narcan.

Information from: The Norman Transcript, http://www.normantranscript.com

