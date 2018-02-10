Bengals cheerleader and husband launch golf cart transit

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off with sports car on top

SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off with sports car on top

An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives

Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years

An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

A winter storm moving across the Great Lakes that is forecast to drop about a foot of snow in some areas has closed schools and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

US flu season, still worsening, is now as bad as the height of the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Flu season still getting worse; now as bad as 2009 swine flu

An autopsy found Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them and was otherwise healthy.

Autopsy gives no insight on motive in Vegas mass shooting

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posed for a selfie with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and talked up ties between their two countries on the last day of his 3-day swing through California.

An entrepreneurial couple has teed off a new way of getting to downtown Cincinnati entertainment spots: golf cart rides.

The California Legislature's widening sexual misconduct scandal has hit a Democratic lawmaker known for her fierce advocacy on women's issues, including an anti-sexual harassment movement that began sweeping the Capitol last fall.

Last month's bogus ballistic missile alert in Hawaii and a tsunami foul-up this week have highlighted trouble spots in the system that warns Americans about dangerous weather and other emergencies.

A world champion swimmer's allegations that a U.S. Olympic coach sexually abused her as a minor marks the latest scandal for the U.S. governing body for swimming.

Billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr. is being remembered during a funeral in Salt Lake City as a humble and kind man who was devoted to family, community and church.

Westerville police have confirmed that two of its officers were fatally shot Saturday in this Columbus suburb; suspect is in custody.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Patrick Dye, co-founder of GEST Carts, is interviewed beside his retrofitted golf carts at their depot, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. GEST Carts offers rides on weekend nights to attractions such as riverfront resta...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Patrick Dye, co-founder of GEST Carts, drives through the downtown as he demonstrates his retrofitted golf carts Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. GEST Carts offers rides on weekend nights to attractions such as riverfr...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Patrick Dye, co-founder of GEST Carts, demonstrates his retrofitted golf carts at their depot, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. GEST Carts offers rides on weekend nights to attractions such as riverfront restaurants, ...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Patrick Dye, co-founder of GEST Carts, stands beside his retrofitted golf carts at their depot, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. GEST Carts offers rides on weekend nights to attractions such as riverfront restaurants,...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Patrick Dye, co-founder of GEST Carts, drives through the downtown as he demonstrates his retrofitted golf carts Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. GEST Carts offers rides on weekend nights to attractions such as riverf...

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - An entrepreneurial Cincinnati Bengals cheerleader and her husband have teed off on a new way of getting around the city's downtown: golf carts.

GEST Carts offers rides on weekend nights to attractions such as riverfront restaurants, a casino and other entertainment spots. Co-founders Patrick and Lauren Dye have rolled out the service slowly, with plans to expand in time for Cincinnati's popular Opening Day festivities in late March when the Reds begin baseball season.

Long associated with retirement communities, golf carts are increasingly being seen as urban transit options.

Services similar to GEST (Green, Easy, Safe Transportation) are running from Auburn, Alabama, to Toledo, Ohio. They offer environmentally friendly rides at low rates - in advertising-sponsored GEST's case, for free - at slow speeds suited for sightseeing or mingling. Patrick liked the one in Nashville, and he saw an opportunity in Cincinnati with its revitalized downtown area.

"I think it would be great anywhere," Lauren Dye said as her husband drove past Cincinnati's recently renovated Music Hall. "It's just a really fun mode of transportation."

Prince was singing "Little Red Corvette" in the background, part of the '80s music mix among the choices passengers can make for their rides.

The service comes as regional leaders have identified improving transportation as a key priority.

Cincinnati area officials last month announced a partnership with Uber to create the Cincinnati Mobility Lab. Uber will share transportation data and launch studies of such issues as curbside congestion and bus services in the Cincinnati-northern Kentucky region.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said working with Uber is an example of looking to the future for better transportation options.

The Dyes, who operate the Scene Ultra Lounge downtown, launched GEST just before New Year's, relying mainly on word-of-mouth. Attention grew quickly, especially as the city's streetcar system suffered repeated shutdowns because of cold weather and ice.

Patrick Dye said the golf carts aren't meant to compete with the streetcar, and they've had good cooperation with city administrators on getting their business running.

He said that they've averaged 300 to 500 passengers a night and will begin daytime service on Opening Day, March 29, with a cart fleet up to 10 from the current six.

"This is just one more piece to bring and entice people to come to downtown Cincinnati and another tool that people can use to get around," he said.

___

Follow Dan Sewell at http://www.twitter.com/dansewell

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.