Parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas to get freezing drizzle, icing

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Freezing drizzle and icing on roads and bridges are expected throughout the day for much of eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas as both states get clipped by a winter storm moving through the Plains and Midwest.

The National Weather Service says freezing drizzle will fall Saturday as colder temperatures move through Oklahoma in the afternoon and into Arkansas by the evening.

Forecasters say trace ice accumulations are possible mainly on sidewalks, bridges and overpasses.

Oklahoma transportation officials reported isolated slick spots Saturday morning in the Tulsa area and said crews were treating areas in the eastern and north-central parts of the state.

The weather service says warmer temperatures are expected next week, with the next cold front arriving in the region by Thursday

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.