No Injuries In Tulsa Apartment Fire

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire at Mowhawk Manor. 

No one was injured, firefighters say.

At this time, they say they're searching for two cats.

This story will be updated as more details develop. 

