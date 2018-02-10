Canadian PM Trudeau talks up friendship, ties with LA mayor

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft

A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives

Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years

An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

An autopsy found Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them and was otherwise healthy.

The California Legislature's widening sexual misconduct scandal has hit a Democratic lawmaker known for her fierce advocacy on women's issues, including an anti-sexual harassment movement that began sweeping the Capitol last fall.

A winter storm moving across the Great Lakes that is forecast to drop about a foot of snow in some areas has closed schools and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

A world champion swimmer's allegations that a U.S. Olympic coach sexually abused her as a minor marks the latest scandal for the U.S. governing body for swimming.

US flu season, still worsening, is now as bad as the height of the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Flu season still getting worse; now as bad as 2009 swine flu

Billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr. is being remembered during a funeral in Salt Lake City as a humble and kind man who was devoted to family, community and church.

An entrepreneurial couple has teed off a new way of getting to downtown Cincinnati entertainment spots: golf cart rides.

Westerville police have confirmed that two of its officers were fatally shot Saturday in this Columbus suburb; suspect is in custody.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posed for a selfie with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and talked up ties between their two countries on the last day of his 3-day swing through California.

Last month's bogus ballistic missile alert in Hawaii and a tsunami foul-up this week have highlighted trouble spots in the system that warns Americans about dangerous weather and other emergencies.

(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP). A damaged motorcycle from a crash involving motorcycle officers accompanying Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his visit to Southern California sent one of the officers to the hospital, Friday, Feb. 9, ...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posed for a selfie with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and talked up ties between their two countries Saturday, the last day of his three-day swing through California.

Dressed in shorts and athletic shirts, the two men spoke with reporters before a hike through Griffith Park. The appearance came the morning after Trudeau gave a speech about the North American Free Trade Agreement at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

A California Highway Patrol officer accompanying the prime minister was injured in a crash that happened shortly after Trudeau's motorcade left the library Friday night. Garcetti said Saturday that the officer is expected to recover from a broken clavicle.

Trudeau's vehicle was not involved and he was not injured.

Asked by a reporter if the officer's injury was overshadowing the purpose of his trip, Trudeau said the message that the two countries share close ties has not been lost.

"That emphasis that we are working together for the betterment of our citizens is a message that does continue and does resonate," he said.

The two men made statements in English, French and Spanish.

Garcetti warmly welcomed Trudeau to Los Angeles and said that Canada was a major trading partner for the city.

"It's very important for us in this moment, when there is so much supposed division in the world to reinsure that there is friendship and strength," Garcetti said. "We see friendship as a strength and conflict as a weakness."

Trudeau came with an unambiguous message that NAFTA is a success that needs to be modernized and not abandoned. The next round of talks over the trade pact is set to begin in Mexico later this month

President Donald Trump called the 24-year-old agreement a job-killing "disaster" on the campaign trail, and he has threatened to pull out unless the deal requires more auto production in the U.S., while shifting additional government contracts to U.S. companies.

Trudeau argued that the deal has sent benefits both ways across the border.

But he added: "President Trump and I agree about this: Too many people have been left behind, even as our economies surged."

Trudeau was in San Francisco Thursday, where he picked up promises of investments and jobs during his first official visit to the city. Among them, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announced the online business software company will invest another $2 billion in its Canadian operations.

Friday's speech was a centerpiece on his swing in which he warned Canada won't be muscled into a trade deal that is unfavorable to his country, while promoting the country as a destination for California technology firms uneasy with shifting U.S. immigration policy.

