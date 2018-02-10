Cherokee County Fire Claims Mobile Home

Two mobile homes and a two-story shop are a total loss after a Cherokee County fire.

Tahlequah Fire Department, along with other area crews, responded to the fire Saturday morning in the Briggs area to find the buildings engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say it appeared that the two trailer homes had been turned into one residence.

Two vehicles were also burned in the fire, reports say.

Firefighters say no one was hurt and the cause is unclear at this time.