Oklahoma State Tops Struggling No. 19 West Virginia 88-85

Kendall Smith and Cameron McGriff each scored 20 points and Oklahoma State beat another ranked team on the road, topping No. 19 West Virginia 88-85 Saturday.

The Cowboys (15-10, 5-7 Big 12), who won at then-No. 7 Kansas last weekend, trailed by eight points with 13 ½ minutes left.

Jevon Carter had a career-high 33 points for West Virginia (18-7, 7-5), which has lost six of nine. His layup gave the Mountaineers a six-point lead with three minutes left.

Lindy Waters hit a 3-pointer that put the Cowboys ahead 86-85 in the final half-minute. After a Mountaineers miss, Jeffrey Carroll dunked for Oklahoma State.

Carroll added 14 points and Waters and Mitchell Solomon both scored 10. McGriff made all 13 of his foul shots and also had nine rebounds, leaving him one board short of his first career double-double.

Esa Ahamad added 16 points and Lamont West scored 10 for West Virginia.

Oklahoma State picked up their second straight road win over a ranked team, after beating Kansas 84-79 in Lawrence last week.

West Virginia has lost six of their last nine games, and faces a TCU team they lost to on Monday before heading to Lawrence to play Kansas, where they have never won.

Oklahoma State returns to Stillwater to host Kansas State on Wednesday at 6 p.m.