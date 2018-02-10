Slick Roads, Fires Keep Tulsa's First Responders Busy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Slick Roads, Fires Keep Tulsa's First Responders Busy

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

It's been a busy day for first responders as slick roads in Tulsa cause drivers to spin out and crash.

Firefighters also battled flames during the bitter temperatures. 

Freezing drizzle is to blame for several slick spots along Highway 169.

Two men walked away from separate crashes on the highway near 91st Street. 

2/10/18 Related Story: Cars Spin On Slick Oklahoma Road

One driver said after he slipped, he ended up stuck in both lanes of traffic.
He said someone stopped to help push his car out of the road before something worse happened. 

Miles away, another driver near 11th street on Highway 169 went to the hospital with an arm injury after hitting a slick spot. 

Officer Andrew Zaferes with Tulsa Police said they were "probably going too fast."

Tulsa police said she lost control and started swerving.

"And then this poor guy couldn't stop and he collided with that other car and that hit the wall," said Officer Zaferes. 

Near 51st Street, a driver slipped off of Highway 169 and rolled over. Tulsa police said he's OK because he was wearing his seatbelt. 

Officer Andrew Zaferes said there's something else drivers can do to try to stay safe during these conditions. 

"Slow down and pre-plan your moves. Anticipation! You can't make sudden moves on this kind of weather, just you'll slip out and lose control," he said. 

While drivers made their way through town, a woman and her two children escaped their burning apartment at Mohawk Manor. 

2/10/2018 Related Story: No Injuries In Tulsa Apartment Fire

As firefighters took what was left of the family's beds out of the apartment, they also kept their eyes out for two cats.  

"We were looking for some cats. We haven't found them yet. A lot of times if the door gets left open when people leave, the cat will be scared or whatever and they'll go ahead and run out of the building," said Captain Keith Beck.  

Captain Beck said investigators are working to figure out exactly what started the fire but they believe it was an accident. 

The Red Cross is helping the family. 

"It's obviously very, very cold and this lady has a newborn and everything and the last thing we want to do is leave them without a place to stay," said Beck. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.