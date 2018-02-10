Body Found Behind Tulsa County Jail - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Body Found Behind Tulsa County Jail

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found near the Tulsa County Jail Saturday.

Police said the man's body was found along the Katy Jogging Trail behind the jail.

Officer said they believe he was up in one of the homeless encampments under the overpass and slid down a pretty steep embankment and they believe hit his head at the bottom because he did have a laceration to his head.

Tulsa Police said another homeless person found the man and then went over to the jail to get help. 

They ended up calling it in around 5:00 p.m. They said the area is very popular among homeless people and at this time, they do have reason to believe he was homeless. 

They also said he was found without shoes. 

Officers said they spoke with some of the other homeless people in the area to try and get more information and right now they don't have any reason to believe that this incident was something caused by someone else but they aren't ruling anything out. 

They also said they don't know how long he was there so cold temperatures could've had an impact. 


"With the climate and the temperature that it is right now this guy could've been injured and just succumbed to the cold temperatures but these guys out here are pretty resilient and they do watch out for each other,” said Sergeant Marcus Harper.  

The medical examiner is conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of death so if you know anything about this case, call CrimeStoppers. 

