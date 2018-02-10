Ottawa County Wreck Leaves Woman In Hospital

A woman is in the hospital after her truck hit a utility pole and flipped upside down.

Reports say the truck, driven by 62-year-old Lafonda Charisseford, was driving westbound on US 59 near Afton when it veered off the road and over-corrected.

Reports say the car hit a fence, then a utility pole which caused the truck to flip upside down.

Charisseford was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt.

They say the cause of the wreck was unsafe speed for ice or snow on roadway.