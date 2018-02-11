'Device' diverts Frontier Airlines flight to Oklahoma City - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

'Device' diverts Frontier Airlines flight to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Frontier Airlines flight has been diverted to Oklahoma City's Will Rogers World Airport after a "suspicious device" was found on board.

Airport spokeswoman Karen Carney tells The Associated Press that a suspicious device was reported on Flight 481 from New Orleans to Denver and the aircraft landed without incident in Oklahoma City late Saturday night.

Carney says all 156 passengers were taken off the Airbus 319 as FBI and Oklahoma City Police Department officials investigated.

Frontier spokesman Richard Oliver said in a statement that after an "unattended personal item was discovered" the diversion was undertaken "out of an abundance of caution." He said arrangements were being made for passengers to continue to their destination.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials didn't immediately respond to messages left by The Associated Press.

