3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Kingfisher County

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Kingfisher County Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at approximately 5:40 a.m. It's epicenter was 4 miles north of Dover, 5 miles south of Hennessey, 12 miles north of Kingfisher, and 43 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The earthquake was approximately 0.6 miles in depth.

No injuries have been associated with this earthquake.