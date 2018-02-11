Oklahoma officials investigating death of man in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The Office of the State Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death of a man whose bloodied body was discovered behind the Tulsa County Jail.

Authorities say the unidentified man's body was found about 5 p.m. Saturday by a homeless man who told police he saw a body under a highway overpass. The man told authorities that he didn't recognize the victim.

Police say the man was found at the bottom of a steep concrete area under an overpass where homeless people are known to sleep. Officials say there was blood on the body and trauma to the victim's head.

Police say the victim is a white man about 40-50 years old and believed to be homeless. Officers think the unidentified man may have died accidentally in a fall.

