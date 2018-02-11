Tulsa Expo Highlights The Strange And Unusual

If you love things that are strange or unusual then the Tulsa Oddities and Curiosities Expo is the place for you.

Dozens of vendors are set up with things like weird taxidermy, antiques, odd jewelry and other bizarre items.

The 2nd annual event is taking place at The Bond Tulsa on East 3rd Street.

Organizers say it’s a one of a kind shopping experience.

If you missed out on any of the weird fun, the Expo will continue through Sunday.