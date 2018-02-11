Tulsa CVS Employees Hold Down Burglary Suspect

A man is behind bars after police said he tried to steal from a Tulsa pharmacy and then punched an employee.

Police said David Walker tried to steal several items from the CVS near 15th and Utica this morning.

Police said an employee tried to stop Walker from leaving and that's when he punched the employee in the face.

Other workers stepped in and held the suspect down until police arrived.

Walker is facing larceny along with assault and battery charges.