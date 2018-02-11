Officials Respond To Water Vapor Leak At Chickasha Oil Rig

Officials in Grady County are working to contain a water vapor leak at an oil rig in Chickasha, Sunday.

The Grady County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene around 5 a.m. According to the Grady County Emergency Management, a water valve at the well site malfunctioned, causing it to release water vapor into the air.

The area around N. 4th Street and Reding was closed off following the malfunction.

Employees on site were evacuated so crews can make necessary repairs.

No injuries or fire were reported.