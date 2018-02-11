Plane Lands In OKC After 'Suspicious Device' False Alarm

Authorities were called to a false alarm after it was reported an inbound plane with a suspicious device on board landed at Will Rogers World Airport late Saturday.

Oklahoma City Fire officials said the Frontier flight, traveling from New Orleans to Denver, landed without incident and moved to an isolated area of the airport. The flight attendant reported finding something suspicious and the plane was diverted to Oklahoma City.

Passengers deplaned after about an hour of waiting.

Frontier Airlines issued the following statement:

Frontier Airlines flight 481 from New Orleans to Denver landed in Oklahoma City this evening after an unattended personal item was discovered. The decision to land in Oklahoma City was made out of an abundance of caution. No emergency was declared and the flight arrived without incident. As is customary, the FBI is investigating. Any further questions should be directed to the FBI.

The all clear was given just before midnight. The device turned to be a a laptop belonging to one of the passengers.