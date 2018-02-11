Takata settles with injured drivers to exit bankruptcy

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives

Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years

An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.

Takata reaches settlement with drivers injured by faulty air bags, paving the way for bankruptcy exit.

"Fifty Shades Freed" has topped the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters.

A German shepherd that was badly injured in a highway accident a few years ago will be among the nearly 2,900 dogs taking part in the Westminster Kennel Club show that begins Monday in New York.

Seattle's booming tech industry has brought a massive influx of new residents with big wallets to the city, but a housing shortage has meant skyrocketing rents and home prices that have strained the finances of middle- and working-class families.

One year after the worst structural failures at a major U.S. dam in a generation, federal regulators who oversee California's half-century-old, towering Oroville Dam say they're looking hard at how they overlooked its built-in weaknesses for decades.

Westerville police have confirmed that two of its officers were fatally shot Saturday in this Columbus suburb; suspect is in custody.

A blackout has hit northern Puerto Rico after an explosion set off a big fire at a main power substation in the U.S. territory.

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigating into allegations of sexual misconduct.

NEW YORK (AP) - Takata Corp's U.S. unit has reached a settlement with representatives of those injured by lethally defective air bags, paving the way for the company to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy and move forward with a reorganization plan, according to court documents.

The agreement between the Japanese auto parts suppliers, injured drivers and creditors, was outlined in documents filed in a Delaware bankruptcy court. Two groups representing people suing over the air bags have dropped their opposition to the restructuring plan, according to the documents filed on Saturday. Under the settlement, lawsuits will be resolved through a trust fund.

Takata was forced into bankruptcy amid lawsuits, multimillion-dollar fines and crushing recall costs involving the air bags. Key to the restructuring plan is the planned sale of most of its assets to a Chinese-owned rival for $1.6 billion.

Takata's air bag inflators can explode with too much force, spewing shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 16 people have died and more than 180 have been injured due to the problem, which has touched off the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history. At least 42 million vehicles and as many as 69 million inflators have been recalled in the U.S. More than 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide.

Thirteen automakers have joined the agreement, including General Motors and Ford Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. The manufacturers, which are both Takata's largest customers and biggest creditors, are indemnified in their agreements with Takata from losses and liabilities related to the air bag inflators.

Takata will file an amended version of the reorganization plan in court, according to the documents.

A spokesman for Takata said the company had no comment on the settlement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.