Dover High School Rebuilds After Fire

A man has been arrested after an automobile crash lead to a police pursuit in southwest Oklahoma City.More >>
Mirai Nagasu has become the first American woman -- and third overall -- to land a triple axel in the Olympics, accomplishing the rare feat in the women's free skate at the team competition in Pyeongchang.More >>
Checotah's Assistant Police Chief is in a Tulsa hospital after a Haskell County deputy found him early Sunday pinned under his Ford pickup which had crashed on the side of a highway.More >>
Police are looking for a pair of Tulsa restaurant robbers.More >>
