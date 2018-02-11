Oklahoma Couple Shot, Killed In Own Home

An Oklahoma couple was shot and killed at their own home.

Police said a male suspect shot the two victims and then ran off.

One victim died at the scene, the other at the hospital shortly after.

“It sounded like you know, it was inside and outside. You know? Like I said, pow pow pow pow. And then it just stopped," said neighbor Robert Lee Johnson Jr.

The couple’s three children were at home when the shooting happened, but police said they are ok and are being cared for by family members.

Police said a suspect is in custody tonight, but no names have been released.

A memorial has been placed outside the couple’s home.