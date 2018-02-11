Checotah Assistant Police Chief Found Trapped Under Truck Following Crash

Checotah's Assistant Police Chief is in a Tulsa hospital after a Haskell County deputy found him early Sunday pinned under his Ford pickup which had crashed on the side of a highway.

The sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page, a deputy found Justin Durrett at about 6:15 a.m. trapped under his pickup following the crash on Highway 71 about three miles south of Enterprise.

The OHP report states Durrett's pickup was headed south when for some unknown reason, Durrett lost control, causing the truck to go off the highway and roll over. The report says Durrett was thrown from the vehicle.

Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner says Durrett suffered multiple neck fractures in the crash.

The OHP report also states Durrett was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Their investigation into what caused the crash continues.