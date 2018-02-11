15-Year-Old Girl Dies After Okfuskee County Wreck

A 15-year-old Okemah girl is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

The car, driven by a 17-year-old boy, was driving eastbound on Old Highway 62 near Okemah when it struck a concrete bridge post.

The girl was ejected an unknown distance and died on scene.

The boy was taken to the hospital, treated, and released.

Reports say both of them were wearing seat belts.

OHP Troopers say the cause of the crash was inattention.