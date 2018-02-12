Police Release Photos Of Suspect In Latest Tulsa Homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Release Photos Of Suspect In Latest Tulsa Homicide

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are looking for two men who drove off after a deadly shooting in the 5900 block of East Marshall Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. A 39-year-old man was shot and killed.

Sergeant Dave Walker said the investigation is focused on finding Jose Ibarra Pellegrin. Pellegrin and another man left the murder scene in a light colored four-door sedan, the homicide investigator said.

"We believe that there was an argument inside the residence that led to the shooting," Walker said. 

Police believe Pellegrin was the shooter and the other man  "is in danger of being arrested as an accessory to murder."

Police believe Pellegrin and the other man are from out of state and were visiting Tulsa when the shooting happened. Walker said Pellegrin's birth certificate was at the scene. He also has a forged Arizona ID in the name of Eddica Gaspar, according to a news release.

The victim has not yet been identified.

A family of four who lives across the street from the deadly Tulsa shooting early Monday says a bullet almost hit them while they were asleep. 

The Gonzalez family tells News On 6, three of them were sleeping in a bedroom when a bullet from the house across the street went through a window above their heads and into a bedroom wall.

Meanwhile, Aron Gonzalez, his wife and their 5-year-old son were sleeping when a bullet broke their bedroom window.

Walker said there were witnesses at the home where the victim was shot, but they took off. Police are looking for them. If you know anything that can help police find Jose Ibarra Pellegrin, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.