Police Release Photos Of Suspect In Latest Tulsa Homicide

Tulsa Police are looking for two men who drove off after a deadly shooting in the 5900 block of East Marshall Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. A 39-year-old man was shot and killed.

Sergeant Dave Walker said the investigation is focused on finding Jose Ibarra Pellegrin. Pellegrin and another man left the murder scene in a light colored four-door sedan, the homicide investigator said.

"We believe that there was an argument inside the residence that led to the shooting," Walker said.

Police believe Pellegrin was the shooter and the other man "is in danger of being arrested as an accessory to murder."

Police believe Pellegrin and the other man are from out of state and were visiting Tulsa when the shooting happened. Walker said Pellegrin's birth certificate was at the scene. He also has a forged Arizona ID in the name of Eddica Gaspar, according to a news release.

The victim has not yet been identified.

A family of four who lives across the street from the deadly Tulsa shooting early Monday says a bullet almost hit them while they were asleep.

The Gonzalez family tells News On 6, three of them were sleeping in a bedroom when a bullet from the house across the street went through a window above their heads and into a bedroom wall.

Meanwhile, Aron Gonzalez, his wife and their 5-year-old son were sleeping when a bullet broke their bedroom window.

Walker said there were witnesses at the home where the victim was shot, but they took off. Police are looking for them. If you know anything that can help police find Jose Ibarra Pellegrin, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.