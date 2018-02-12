Broken Arrow QuikTrip Store Robbed

Police are looking for an armed man who robbed a Broken Arrow QuikTrip early Monday.

The robbery happened at 2:45 a.m. at Kenosha and 129th East Avenue.

Police say the man entered the store and demanded money from the register. After getting the cash, he then ran outside. They say no one inside the store was hurt, but police did have to close the QuikTrip for a couple hours during their investigation.

Police don't have a great description of the robber, other than he was a man wearing a black mask.

Officers say once outside, the man got into a white 4-door car, which was last seen going north on 129th East Avenue.