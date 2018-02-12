Two Chicks Hatch On Bald Eagle Cam Near Vian

A chick has hatched from one of three eggs in a bald eagle nest.

Two chicks have hatched in the bald eagle nest at the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge. The parents are busily feeding the hungry chicks, as captured by the Sutton Avian Research Center's live eagle cam.

One other egg remains in the nest. Experts at the Sutton Avian Research Center say the first egg may have been laid at the end of last year.

The eagle cam is on a bald eagle nest near Vian. The Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge staff rented a lift truck to install a new camera on the nest.

The Sutton Avian Research Center's bald eagle cam can be viewed on NewsOn6.com. Click here to watch what happens with the new family. The cam is fascinating to watch, but viewers should be warned that there are many mishaps that can befall the chicks.

The George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center was founded in Bartlesville in 1983 as a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to studying and conserving birds, especially eagles, in Oklahoma.