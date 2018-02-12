Two Chicks Hatch On Bald Eagle Cam Near Vian - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Two Chicks Hatch On Bald Eagle Cam Near Vian

Posted: Updated:
A chick has hatched from one of three eggs in a bald eagle nest. A chick has hatched from one of three eggs in a bald eagle nest.
VIAN, Oklahoma -

Two chicks have hatched in the bald eagle nest at the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge. The parents are busily feeding the hungry chicks, as captured by the Sutton Avian Research Center's live eagle cam.

One other egg remains in the nest. Experts at the Sutton Avian Research Center say the first egg may have been laid at the end of last year.

The eagle cam is on a bald eagle nest near Vian. The Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge staff rented a lift truck to install a new camera on the nest.  

1/30/2018 Related Story: Camera Shows Oklahoma Bald Eagle Nest To The World

The Sutton Avian Research Center's bald eagle cam can be viewed on NewsOn6.com. Click here to watch what happens with the new family. The cam is fascinating to watch, but viewers should be warned that there are many mishaps that can befall the chicks.

The George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center was founded in Bartlesville in 1983 as a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to studying and conserving birds, especially eagles, in Oklahoma.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.