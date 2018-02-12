Daughter: Popular crooner Vic Damone dies in Florida at 89

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged a historic handshake and spoke briefly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Winter Olympics opened

The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged a historic handshake and spoke briefly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Winter Olympics opened

The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes region

The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes region

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.

President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.

4 survivors of deadly tour helicopter crash in Grand Canyon airlifted to Nevada hospital; chopper was carrying 6 British tourists, pilot.

4 survivors of deadly tour helicopter crash in Grand Canyon airlifted to Nevada hospital; chopper was carrying 6 British tourists, pilot.

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says her former coach "stole so much" from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was a minor.

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says her former coach "stole so much" from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was a minor.

Marijuana users' April 20 holiday is linked with a slight increase in fatal U.S. car crashes.

Marijuana users' April 20 holiday is linked with a slight increase in fatal U.S. car crashes.

Add bourbon to the list of things Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer can't agree on.

Add bourbon to the list of things Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer can't agree on.

Bar brawl? McConnell, Schumer at odds over the best bourbon

Bar brawl? McConnell, Schumer at odds over the best bourbon

Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife has been taken to New York City hospital after opening an envelope that contained white powder.

Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife has been taken to New York City hospital after opening an envelope that contained white powder.

Prosecutors filed criminal charges against three Milwaukee County jail staffers for their role in the dehydration death of an inmate who spent a week without water.

Prosecutors filed criminal charges against three Milwaukee County jail staffers for their role in the dehydration death of an inmate who spent a week without water.

Gloria Steinem is weighing in to try to save the last abortion clinic in her Ohio hometown.

Gloria Steinem is weighing in to try to save the last abortion clinic in her Ohio hometown.

Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.

Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.

Judge to decide on adult trial for teen who was 14 when South Carolina authorities say he killed his father and then fired at an elementary school playground during recess, killing a 6-year-old and wounding another student and teacher.

Judge to decide on adult trial for teen who was 14 when South Carolina authorities say he killed his father and then fired at an elementary school playground during recess, killing a 6-year-old and wounding another...

The Trump administration wants NASA out of the International Space Station by 2025 and private businesses running the place.

The Trump administration wants NASA out of the International Space Station by 2025 and private businesses running the place.

Trump wants NASA out of space station by 2025, businesses in

Trump wants NASA out of space station by 2025, businesses in

By JENNIFER KAY and BOB THOMAS

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) - Vic Damone, whose mellow baritone once earned praise from Frank Sinatra as "the best pipes in the business," has died in Florida at the age of 89, his daughter said.

Victoria Damone told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday that her father died Sunday at a Miami Beach hospital from complications of a respiratory illness.

Damone's easy-listening romantic ballads brought him million-selling records and sustained a half-century career in recordings, movies and nightclub, concert and television appearances.

Damone's career began climbing in the 1940s after he won a tie on the radio show "Arthur Godfrey's Talent Hunt." His hit singles included "Again," ''You're Breaking My Heart," ''My Heart Cries for You," ''On the Street Where You Live" and, in 1957, the title song of the Cary Grant film "An Affair to Remember."

Damone's style as a lounge singer remained constant through the years: straightforward, concentrated on melody and lyrics without resorting to vocal gimmicks. Like many young singers of his era, he idolized Sinatra.

"I tried to mimic him," Damone said in a 1992 interview with Newsday. "I decided that if I could sound like Frank maybe I did have a chance. I was singing his words, breathing his breaths, (doing) his interpretation, with the high notes, the synergy."

Sinatra and Damone, along with Tony Bennett, Perry Como, Dean Martin and others, formed a group of Italian Americans who dominated the postwar pop music field. And far from resenting the mimicry, Sinatra praised Damone's singing ability.

Born Vito Farinola in Brooklyn, New York, on June 12, 1928 to immigrants from Bari, Italy, Damone dropped out of high school after his father, an electrician, was injured on the job.

Damone adopted his mother's maiden name when he began his career, after catching an early break while working as an usher at the Paramount Theater in New York City, according to a family statement.

The 14-year-old bumped into Perry Como in an elevator at the theater, stopped it between floors, and started singing. Then he asked Como whether he should continue voice lessons, and Como said simply, "Keep singing!" and referred him to a local bandleader.

Damone still drew crowds in nightclubs and concerts into his 70s, before illness prompted his retirement to Palm Beach with his fifth wife, fashion designer Rena Rowan.

Damone appeared in several MGM musicals and he was originally cast in "The Godfather," but the role of a budding singer seeking mob help in a Hollywood career eventually went to Al Martino.

He wrote in his memoir, "Singing Was the Easy Part," that he never considered himself a showman like Milton Berle or Sammy Davis Jr.

"That wasn't my particular gift," he wrote. "My gift was singing."

In 1954, Damone married the Italian actress Pier Angeli, after her mother refused to allow her to marry James Dean. The couple had a son and named him Perry before divorcing in 1959.

Marriages to actress Judy Rawlins, with whom he had three daughters, and Houston socialite Becky Ann Jones also ended in divorce. In 1987, Damone and actress-singer Diahann Carroll married after a long romance, and they paired for night club and concert tours. They divorced in 1996.

Rowan died in November 2016.

Damone is survived by two sisters, his three daughters and six grandchildren.

___

The late Associated Press writer Bob Thomas in Los Angeles contributed to this report before his death in 2014.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.