State senate, Oklahoma City mayor elections set for Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City may elect a new mayor and northwestern Oklahoma and the Panhandle will fill a state Senate seat in separate elections Tuesday.

Republican state Sen. David Holt faces Democrat Randall Smith and independent Taylor Neighbors in the race to replace Mayor Mick Cornett in Tuesday's primary. Cornett is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.

If a candidate receives a majority in the nonpartisan election, that candidate will be sworn in as mayor in April.

Republican state Rep. Casey Murdock of Felt and Democratic businesswoman Amber Jensen of Woodward are facing off for state Senate District 27.

Ex-Republican Sen. Bryce Marlatt vacated the seat after he was accused of grabbing an Uber driver's head and kissing her neck and shoulder. Marlatt has pleaded not guilty to a sexual battery charge.

