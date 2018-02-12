Milwaukee prosecutors charge jail staff in inmate's death

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged a historic handshake and spoke briefly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Winter Olympics opened

The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged a historic handshake and spoke briefly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Winter Olympics opened

The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes region

The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes region

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says her former coach "stole so much" from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was a minor.

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says her former coach "stole so much" from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was a minor.

Add bourbon to the list of things Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer can't agree on.

Add bourbon to the list of things Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer can't agree on.

Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife has been taken to New York City hospital after opening an envelope that contained white powder.

Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife has been taken to New York City hospital after opening an envelope that contained white powder.

Prosecutors filed criminal charges against three Milwaukee County jail staffers for their role in the dehydration death of an inmate who spent a week without water.

Prosecutors filed criminal charges against three Milwaukee County jail staffers for their role in the dehydration death of an inmate who spent a week without water.

Gloria Steinem is weighing in to try to save the last abortion clinic in her Ohio hometown.

Gloria Steinem is weighing in to try to save the last abortion clinic in her Ohio hometown.

Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.

Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.

Judge to decide on adult trial for teen who was 14 when South Carolina authorities say he killed his father and then fired at an elementary school playground during recess, killing a 6-year-old and wounding another student and teacher.

Judge to decide on adult trial for teen who was 14 when South Carolina authorities say he killed his father and then fired at an elementary school playground during recess, killing a 6-year-old and wounding another...

The Trump administration wants NASA out of the International Space Station by 2025 and private businesses running the place.

The Trump administration wants NASA out of the International Space Station by 2025 and private businesses running the place.

By IVAN MORENO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Three Milwaukee County jail staffers are facing criminal charges for their role in the dehydration death of an inmate who spent a week without water, prosecutors said Monday.

The charges announced by the Milwaukee District Attorney's Office come almost a year after jurors recommended jail staff should be liable after prosecutors presented them with evidence. An investigation revealed 38-year-old Terrill Thomas had water to his cell shut off as punishment for flooding it with a mattress in April 2016.

Supervisor Kashka Meadors and jail deputy James Lee Ramsey-Guy are both charged with neglect of a resident of a penal facility, a felony that punishable by up to 3 ½ years in prison. Prosecutors say Meadors ordered Ramsey-Guy to shut off the water.

Jail Cmdr. Nancy Lee Evans is charged with felony misconduct and misdemeanor obstructing an office. Prosecutors say she failed to preserve surveillance video showing the water turned off and lied to police about what the footage showed. If convicted of both charges, Evans could face more than four years in prison.

At the time of Thomas' death, the jail was overseen by conservative firebrand Sheriff David Clarke, who resigned in August to join a political action committee in support of President Donald Trump. Clarke was not the target of the inquest because he wasn't directly involved in Thomas' death.

Police detectives asked Evans in a questionnaire during their investigation whether there was any documentation showing whether the water was turned off the whole time or intermittently. The document Evans signed off on answered that "there is no documentation indicating this." However, prosecutors say Evans was aware of the tape and that it showed the water to Thomas' cell being turned off and never turned back on again.

Thomas' family has said he was having a mental breakdown when police arrested him April 14, 2016, for shooting a man in front of his parents' house and later firing a gun inside a casino.

Thomas' case wasn't the only time an inmate was punished by being deprived of water. Prosecutors presented jurors with jail logs documenting two cases in which disobeying inmates had water to their cells turned off - both within a month of Thomas dying. One of the cases happened a week after Thomas' death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.