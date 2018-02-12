Dog Inside Stolen SUV Reunited With Coweta Owners

A dog that was inside an SUV when it was stolen Saturday has been found.

Lilly's owners, Paul and Marilyn Hale, left their Suburban running and locked while they ran into the Home Depot near 71st and Mingo.

Marilyn said after they were done shopping, Paul went outside to grab the car but found an empty space and shattered glass.

The Hale family said they were broken hearted but never lost hope that Lily would find her way back home.

The whole community came together to bring Lilly home - passing out flyers and posting on social media.

Monday morning, the executive director of Crossroads Clubhouse was on her way to work when a dachshund ran in front of her car.

It took several employees to get the dog into the car.

It wasn't until the vet ran the dog's microchip that they realized they had found Lilly.

"I expect them to be in tears, which they were in tears on the phone. And we are going to share in their joy and we are just happy we can be a part of it," said Pt Fluegel with Crossroads Clubhouse.

There were lots of happy tears as the dog and her owners were reunited.

Lilly has a swollen paw but otherwise looks okay.