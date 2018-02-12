Feminist Steinem acts to save hometown abortion clinic

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged a historic handshake and spoke briefly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Winter Olympics opened

The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged a historic handshake and spoke briefly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Winter Olympics opened

The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes region

The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes region

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says her former coach "stole so much" from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was a minor.

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says her former coach "stole so much" from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was a minor.

Add bourbon to the list of things Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer can't agree on.

Add bourbon to the list of things Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer can't agree on.

Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife has been taken to New York City hospital after opening an envelope that contained white powder.

Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife has been taken to New York City hospital after opening an envelope that contained white powder.

Prosecutors filed criminal charges against three Milwaukee County jail staffers for their role in the dehydration death of an inmate who spent a week without water.

Prosecutors filed criminal charges against three Milwaukee County jail staffers for their role in the dehydration death of an inmate who spent a week without water.

Gloria Steinem is weighing in to try to save the last abortion clinic in her Ohio hometown.

Gloria Steinem is weighing in to try to save the last abortion clinic in her Ohio hometown.

Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.

Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.

Judge to decide on adult trial for teen who was 14 when South Carolina authorities say he killed his father and then fired at an elementary school playground during recess, killing a 6-year-old and wounding another student and teacher.

Judge to decide on adult trial for teen who was 14 when South Carolina authorities say he killed his father and then fired at an elementary school playground during recess, killing a 6-year-old and wounding another...

The Trump administration wants NASA out of the International Space Station by 2025 and private businesses running the place.

The Trump administration wants NASA out of the International Space Station by 2025 and private businesses running the place.

Trump wants NASA out of space station by 2025, businesses in

Trump wants NASA out of space station by 2025, businesses in

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016 file photo, Gloria Steinem arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Steinem is weighing in to try to save the last aborti...

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gloria Steinem weighed in on Monday to try to save the last abortion clinic in her Ohio hometown.

The 83-year-old feminist icon issued a statement urging one of Toledo's private hospitals to sign the patient-transfer agreement with Capital Care of Toledo that the clinic needs to remain open.

"We must not allow a political regulatory scheme to close Toledo's remaining abortion clinic," Steinem said. "Its absence would not diminish the number of abortions but would increase the injury and death of women in my home city and state. Democracy begins with each person's control of his or her own body. Without reproductive freedom, there is no democracy for America women."

The Ohio Supreme Court last week upheld a state order from 2014 shuttering Capital Care. Justices ruled the Ohio Department of Health acted within its rights because the clinic lacked the required transfer agreement with a local hospital.

Abortion-related restrictions tucked into the state budget bill in 2013 required the partnering hospital to be "local," which nixed an agreement that Capital Care had struck with a public hospital across the Michigan border in Detroit.

The clinic's earlier transfer agreement was with the University of Toledo Medical Center, which is public. The university ended that agreement as a law, later passed, was being debated at the Statehouse that barred public hospitals from participating in transfer agreements with abortion clinics.

Abortion opponents have said the regulations are contributing to a decline in abortions in the state. Abortion-rights groups contend a lack of access is a contributing factor.

Steinem strongly urged ProMedica and St. Luke's Hospital to sign Capital Care's required transfer agreement, in order to retain safe, legal abortions in the area.

"Ohio hospitals must not allow themselves to be used by politicians to hurt women's health," she said, in a statement released through the office of state Rep. Teresa Fedor, a Toledo Democrat.

ProMedica had previously refused to sign such an agreement, but it said it is re-examining its past policy in light of the court's ruling. Messages were left Monday with St. Luke's.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.