Checotah Asst. Police Chief Suffers Broken Neck In Rollover Crash

Photo courtesy of Checotah Police Dept. Facebook page Photo courtesy of Checotah Police Dept. Facebook page
HASKELL COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Checotah's Assistant Police Chief is in a Tulsa hospital after a Haskell County deputy found him early Sunday pinned under his Ford pickup which had crashed on the side of a highway.

The sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page, Deputy Misty Johnson found Justin Durrett at about 6:15 a.m. trapped following the crash on Highway 71 about three miles south of Enterprise. 

The OHP report states Durrett's pickup was headed south when for some unknown reason, Durrett lost control, causing the truck to go off the highway and roll over.  Their report says Durrett was thrown from the vehicle. Durrett was trapped under his truck for at least 45 minutes before the deputy just happened to drive by and see him. 

2/11/2018 Related Story: Checotah Assistant Police Chief Found Trapped Under Truck Following Crash

Durrett is a 13-year veteran of the Checotah Police Department and a father of two. Sheriff Tim Taylor says Durrett suffered a broken neck and made it through surgery fine and has been alert, talking and smiling. 

Checotah's police chief says Durrett's road to recovery will be long.

The OHP report also states Durrett was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

Their investigation into what caused the crash continues.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Durrett by his best friend. The GoFundMe page says as of right now, Durrett can't feel anything from the chest down.

