Armed person shot to death at southern Oklahoma travel plaza

GRANT, Okla. (AP) - Security officers at a southern Oklahoma travel plaza have shot and killed a person who they say was brandishing a weapon.

Choctaw Nation Executive Director of Public Safety John Hobbs says the shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Hobbs says an employee of the Choctaw Travel Plaza contacted security officers about a person causing a disturbance.

When officers approached, the person produced a gun and threatened the officer. Hobbs says the individual was ordered to drop the gun, and he pointed it at officers. The officers then opened fire and the individual was killed.

The names of the deceased person and the officers involved were not immediately released. The FBI is assisting Choctaw Tribal Police with the investigation.

Grant is 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of Hugo in Choctaw County.

