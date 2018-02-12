Bethany Man Found Guilty In Toddler's Death

A jury has found a Bethany man guilty for the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

After just 25 minutes of deliberation, an Oklahoma County jury found 25-year-old Dustin Davison guilty of murdering 2-year-old Kreedin Brooks.

On Friday, February 9, jurors watched a nearly two-hour interview between a Bethany detective and Davison. They listened as Davison’s story changed several times.

Ultimately, Davison described how he slammed a door on the toddler, kicked a soccer ball at his face, pulled a chair out from under him and then slammed another door on the victim causing him to fall to his face. He said the final blow was when he slammed the victim to the floor causing the fatal skull fracture.

Kreedin died from multiple blunt force trauma.

Now, the sentencing phase of the trial begins. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.