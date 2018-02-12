OU Holds Strong As Nation's No. 1 Team - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OU Holds Strong As Nation's No. 1 Team

Posted: Updated:
By: OU Athletics
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

After posting a 198.150 to tie the highest score in the nation this season, the Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team remained the No. 1 team in the nation. The Sooners now boast a 197.880 average after putting up three-straight scores of 198 or higher.

The rest of the top five saw a shuffle as UCLA jumped from fourth to second with an average of 197.346. Utah slid to third (197.292), with LSU (197.267) and Florida (197.125) rounding out the top five.

As a team, Oklahoma also holds the top spot on vault (49.490), bars (49.495) and beam (49.525). On floor, the Sooners are ranked fourth (49.370).

In total, seven Sooners are ranked in the top 25 on at least one event and six are ranked in the top 10 on at least one event. Sophomore Maggie Nichols holds the top spot in the all-around (39.744 average), vault (9.938) and bars (9.945). Nichols is also second on beam (9.935) and 10th on floor (9.905).

Junior Brenna Dowell ranks third on vault (9.930), 10th on bars (9.895) and 14th on floor (9.890). Junior Nicole Lehrmann broke into the top five on bars, coming in at No. 4 (9.920). Lehrmann also ranks 19th on vault (9.865) and 21st on beam (9.865).

Seniors AJ Jackson and Stefani Catour are each ranked on one event. Jackson is tied for eighth on vault (9.890) and Catour is 16th on bars (9.870). Sophomore Bre Showers cracked the top five on beam, sitting in fourth (9.910). Freshman Anastasia Webb is in the top 10 on bars with an eighth-place ranking (9.895) and sits at 23rd on bars (9.855).

Up next for Oklahoma is the Perfect 10 Challenge at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. The Sooners will take on Nebraska on Friday, Feb. 16, at 6:45 p.m. in their first podium meet of the season. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling 1-800-745-3000 or visiting CoxConventionCenter.com. University students are free with a valid ID.

  • OUMore>>

  • Iowa State Upsets No. 17 Oklahoma 88-80

    Iowa State Upsets No. 17 Oklahoma 88-80

    AP photoAP photo

    The Sooners are going to have a tough time convincing the NCAA Tournament committee that they deserve a high seed unless they can start winning some games away from Norman. This one was there for them late, but Trae Young couldn't find the magic he has so often shown this season.

    More >>

    The Sooners are going to have a tough time convincing the NCAA Tournament committee that they deserve a high seed unless they can start winning some games away from Norman. This one was there for them late, but Trae Young couldn't find the magic he has so often shown this season.

    More >>

  • Riley Inks 3 On National Signing Day

    Riley Inks 3 On National Signing Day

    Lincoln Riley introduced three more members of OU’s 2018 recruiting class on Wednesday.

    More >>

    Lincoln Riley introduced three more members of OU’s 2018 recruiting class on Wednesday.

    More >>

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.