OU Holds Strong As Nation's No. 1 Team

After posting a 198.150 to tie the highest score in the nation this season, the Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team remained the No. 1 team in the nation. The Sooners now boast a 197.880 average after putting up three-straight scores of 198 or higher.

The rest of the top five saw a shuffle as UCLA jumped from fourth to second with an average of 197.346. Utah slid to third (197.292), with LSU (197.267) and Florida (197.125) rounding out the top five.

As a team, Oklahoma also holds the top spot on vault (49.490), bars (49.495) and beam (49.525). On floor, the Sooners are ranked fourth (49.370).

In total, seven Sooners are ranked in the top 25 on at least one event and six are ranked in the top 10 on at least one event. Sophomore Maggie Nichols holds the top spot in the all-around (39.744 average), vault (9.938) and bars (9.945). Nichols is also second on beam (9.935) and 10th on floor (9.905).

Junior Brenna Dowell ranks third on vault (9.930), 10th on bars (9.895) and 14th on floor (9.890). Junior Nicole Lehrmann broke into the top five on bars, coming in at No. 4 (9.920). Lehrmann also ranks 19th on vault (9.865) and 21st on beam (9.865).

Seniors AJ Jackson and Stefani Catour are each ranked on one event. Jackson is tied for eighth on vault (9.890) and Catour is 16th on bars (9.870). Sophomore Bre Showers cracked the top five on beam, sitting in fourth (9.910). Freshman Anastasia Webb is in the top 10 on bars with an eighth-place ranking (9.895) and sits at 23rd on bars (9.855).

Up next for Oklahoma is the Perfect 10 Challenge at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. The Sooners will take on Nebraska on Friday, Feb. 16, at 6:45 p.m. in their first podium meet of the season. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling 1-800-745-3000 or visiting CoxConventionCenter.com. University students are free with a valid ID.