News: Crime

Tulsa Police Investigating Suspected Gun Battle

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are investigating a possible gun battle.

Police said just after 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 12, 2018, they received multiple calls of shots fired in the 2100 block of South 99th East Avenue.

Officers believe three people were involved in a “gun battle” after finding shell casings from .45, .40 and 9mm handguns.

They said three residences were hit by bullets along with one apartment building and a vehicle parked in a driveway. Police said most of the damage was on 21st Place just east of South 99th East Avenue.

Officers said they also found a lot of auto glass with tint in the roadway. They said the vehicle that was shot left the scene without witnesses being able to describe it.

They said a small, gold, four-door vehicle with at least four people inside was seen in the area. Police said all people were seen pointing guns out the window.

While the shooting was happening, police said a man was running alongside the vehicle.

They said no one has reported any gunshot wounds.

