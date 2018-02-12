Pick to help run 2020 Census no longer under consideration

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged a historic handshake and spoke briefly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Winter Olympics opened

The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes region

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

Lawyers for a New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot are appearing before a judge to request that she remain anonymous.

An expert says investigators are likely to pay special attention to the type of helicopter that crashed in the Grand Canyon, killing three British tourists.

A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.

Doctors pull 14 worms from eye of Oregon woman in rare case of infection spread by flies.

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says her former coach "stole so much" from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was a minor.

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

A political science professor is no longer under consideration for a key position running the 2020 Census.

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

New Orleans' oldest parading Carnival group is honoring the city's tricentennial with floats commemorating the first century of the Crescent City.

President Donald Trump again trying to drastically reduce or eliminate federal support for cleanups of some iconic US waterways.

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Associated Press

The Trump administration's pick for a key position overseeing the 2020 Census is out, the Commerce Department confirmed Monday, as civil rights groups applauded the decision.

A Commerce Department spokesman said political scientist Thomas Brunell was no longer under consideration for deputy director of the Census Bureau but provided no further details.

His selection had drawn criticism from Democrats and civil rights groups citing his lack of administrative experience and past support of Republican-led efforts to redraw congressional districts later determined to be excessively partisan. He authored the 2008 book, "Redistricting and Representation: Why Competitive Elections are Bad for America," which argued partisan districts allow for better representation.

"Someone who doesn't seem to believe in democracy shouldn't be allowed anywhere near the federal agency that is at the heart of our democratic system," Democratic Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, co-chair of the Congressional Census Caucus, said in November when word of Brunell's selection first surfaced.

The census, a constitutional requirement, determines how many seats in Congress each state receives and how hundreds of billions of tax dollars are distributed.

Documents obtained by The Protect Democracy Project show Brunell had been slated to begin work as the deputy director of the Census Bureau last fall but his start was delayed for unknown reasons. The position is the chief operational officer of the Census Bureau. The most recent permanent deputy director had spent the majority of her career at the Census Bureau, which is part of the Commerce Department.

Brunell did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Emails to White House staff seeking more information were not immediately returned.

Representatives of civil rights and other advocacy groups said they were pleased that Brunell would not be serving in the position and urged administration officials to keep the position nonpartisan.

"Brunell was woefully unqualified for this role and brought with him a record that raised grave concerns about his ability to ensure a full and accurate census count," said Kristen Clarke, executive director of The Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Stephen Spaulding, chief strategist for Common Cause, said the process must be depoliticized.

"We need someone who is qualified and experienced and who is willing to work on the 2020 Census in a nonpartisan sense so that everybody can count," Spaulding said.

Meanwhile, concerns over the 2020 Census continue. Last year, the Trump administration said billions more dollars would be needed to ensure a fair and accurate count. And the Government Accountability Office has warned that key vacancies for director and deputy director of the Census Bureau have hampered preparedness for the 2020 Census.

___

Follow Christina Almeida Cassidy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/AP_Christina .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.