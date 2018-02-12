Rogers County Woman Rescued From Freezing Creek - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Rogers County Woman Rescued From Freezing Creek


ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Rogers County woman is safe after being rescued from a freezing creek.

Deputies searched for hours, before finding where she'd slid off the road.

The car ended up in a creek about 25 yards off the road in two feet of water. She'd called her husband when she was on her way home from work, saying she'd slid off the road, but wasn't quite sure where."

"I started looking and go to where she thought she was and she's not there. I tried to call her and her phone had died," said her husband, Daniel Malloy.

That was around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Daniel drove around for about 30 minutes looking for her but then decided to call 911.

"I was starting to get pretty worried at that point," Malloy said. 

Major Coy Jenkins was one of the deputies looking. They pinged the last location of Kristen's phone and concentrated on bridges since they ice over first.

The temperature was in the 20s and the night was black out on the country roads, but around 10 p.m., he got a glimpse of something in his spotlight.

"Picked up the reflection from her tag on her vehicle. There were no lights on the car," Jenkins said. 

He scrambled down the embankment and walked through knee-deep water to get to Kristin, who was awake and talking.

"Just consoled her. She was happy to see us," he said. 

Daniel was happy too. After nearly three hours of searching, he was afraid the deputies would have to stop but is grateful they didn't give up.

"She may not have made it through the night," Malloy said. 

"When we have a successful conclusion, there's some celebrating," Jenkins said. 

Everyone involved is just glad this turned out to be a rescue mission and not one of recovery.

