Bond Vote Brings Hope To Oologah-Talala EMS - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bond Vote Brings Hope To Oologah-Talala EMS

Posted: Updated:
OOLOGAH, Oklahoma -

Outdated technology, old ambulances and almost daily repairs are just some of the reasons why medics at Oologah-Talala EMS are hoping voters approve a $1.4 million bond issue Tuesday.

Paramedic Ryan Setzkorn showed News On 6 one of the ambulances that OTEMS hopes will be replaced if voters approve the bond issue.

"We're running on trucks that are you know between 17 and 20 years old," said Setzkorn.  "They've got about 200,000 miles on them, and we're fixing them or repairing daily."

Setzkorn says if they don't get the funding, it could cause a cut back on services and could significantly delay response time.

"We have some of the best paramedics in the area working here," said Setzkorn. "If you don't have a good truck to get out to the call, to be able to safely transport to the hospital, all of that goes nowhere."

Setzkorn says they are looking to replace four ambulances and purchase a variety of updated medical equipment along with other fixes.  

He says engines and transmissions on the trucks are wearing out and says they've even had ambulances break down on the way to the hospital.

"If you're having a time-sensitive medical issue such as a heart attack or stroke, those minutes are muscle or brain tissue, and every delay causes further injury and possible death," Setzkorn stated.

If the vote is approved, they hope to have those ambulances by the summer.  

OTEMS also says taxes will not go up because of this bond issue.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.